CDHS Class Of 1961

The Chuckey-Doak High School class of 1961 had its annual reunion Oct. 12 at Albright United Methodist Church in Rheatown. Attendees included 11 former classmates, seven visitors and one former teacher. The group was welcomed by classmate Alyne Jaynes Stills; Lawrence Shelton asked the blessing; and deceased classmates were memorialized by Robert Denny. Patsy G’Fellers catered and decorated for the event. Attending were, in the back row, from left: Jimmie Waddell, Helen Brown, Mitzi Gadies Dunn, Mary Ruth Darnell Jeglas, Alyne Jaynes Stills and former teacher Bobby Broyles. Seated in the front row are Barbara Cutshall, James Huff, Lawrence Shelton, Robert Denny, Ralph Bowers and Clifford Burgner.

 Special to the Sun