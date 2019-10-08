C67_0893P.jpg

Seventeen members and four faculty guests of the 1967 Chuckey-Doak High School graduating class joined at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church on Sept. 14 to celebrate their 52-year reunion. Retired faculty guests were Joe Anne Lintz, Bobby Broyles, Jack Kilday, and Tee Dee Maupin. The program included a tribute to deceased class members and faculty, led by JoAnn W. Swecker-Thompson. Class president Phyllis Davis and special event planner Patsy G’fellers were instrumental in organizing the event, and a dinner was provided by the ladies of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

 Special To The Sun/Jerry Hankins