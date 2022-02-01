From left, Eileen Mitchell, Alan Brown and Bea Brown stand with donations collected for tornado victims by Camp Creek LOAM (Ladies on A Mission) and Camp Creek Ruritan Club members. They collected a pickup bed of various items with more packed in a car. Camp Creek residents “know first hand how much the donations will mean to those that receive them. Camp Creek was blessed by donations from all over after the 2011 tornadoes and we are happy to be able to pay it forward. A special thanks to everyone that made this possible,” the club said in a statement. Camp Creek LOAM is a group of Christian ladies helping others wherever the need is. They offer support to the community, state and around the world when a need arises. “Our responsibility is to bless others as we have been blessed” said member Bea Brown.