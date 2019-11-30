DSCN8538.JPG

On Nov. 16, the Camp Creek Ruritan Club Held an all-you-can-eat breakfast to benefit Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters were also provided a free breakfast. On Nov. 25, Ruritan club President Alan Brown, left, presented a check for $700 to Camp Creek VFD Chief Jeff Wilburn, Assistant Chief Robert Lee Johnson and Assistant Battalion Chief Bradley Johnson. “We appreciate all the hard work that these volunteers do for the benefit of our community. They are on hand for fires, traffic control at accidents, medical calls, and many other things that most of us never hear about, day and night and in all kinds of weather,” an announcement from the Ruritan club said.

 Special To The Sun