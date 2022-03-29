When you hear the words, Girl Scout you prominently think of cookies of course! You would be exactly right! They sell cookies and several varieties at that. You will often hear of household favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas! You will see girls of all ages with their sashes and vests covered in patches and cute voices saying “would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies today!” and they will be smiling from ear to ear!
What many do not know is that being a Girl Scout is more than just selling cookies. Actually, that is just the tip of the iceberg my friends. Girl Scouts are part of many things around us that goes unseen. Girl Scouts organize food drives, help their local Animal Shelters, develop life skills and entrepreneurship. They have girls building robotic arms and volunteering at their local food banks and so much more. Some of the most important things that a girl can get from being a Girl Scout is building courage, confidence and character. As one article stated Girl Scouts unleash the G.I.R.L (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) in every girl preparing her for a lifetime of leadership!
Here in Greeneville, in the community of Camp Creek that sits at the foot of a beautiful mountain range is the Camp Creek Ruritan Club of the Davy Crockett District which hosted a Girl Scout Cookie Booth at their Monthly Breakfast event that was held March 19. Both the Camp Creek Ruritan Club and Girl Scout Troop No. 235 are passionate about helping others and their community. Camp Creek is a special place with many kind loving hearts of all ages.