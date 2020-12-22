On Dec. 14, members of the Camp Creek Ruritan were out in the rain and cold for 4 1/2 hours to help distribute food in the community. They help line up cars in an orderly fashion and get ready for the arrival of the Second Harvest Food Truck. There were 77 cars on this day.
Once the truck arrived, the Ruritan members assisted with unloading the truck and loading the food in the vehicles.
Food distribution is a big help to many families and is greatly appreciated by those receiving the food boxes.
From the left are Jodi Lewis, George Lewis, Betty Mccue, Bea Brown, Tami Collins, and Alan Brown. Not pictured is Deryl Hodgens, who unloaded the truck with his tractor.