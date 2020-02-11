The Camp Creek Ruritan Club will have it’s all-you-can-eat, country breakfast Saturday, Feb. 15, from 7-10 a.m., at the Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Pavilion, 2999 Camp Creek Road. The menu will consist of country ham, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, western eggs, pancakes, waffles, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, juice, coffee and soda. The cost is $8 per person. Everyone is welcome.
