The Camp Creek Ruritan Club installed new officers Dec 3 during the club’s December meeting and Christmas Party. New officers are, from the left, Ivan Kennedy, 3-year director; Robin Tullock, 2-year director; Bob Johnson, Treasurer; Betty McCue, secretary; Tami Collins, vice president; Reta Phillips, president; George Lewis, 1-year director; and Wayne Bettis, past Ruritan national president. “The Camp Creek Ruritan Club was chartered March 23, 1955,” a release said. “There have been many great officers in the past who have built a strong foundation for our club and our hope is to build on this for future generations. Working together we can make a difference.”