cc.jpg

At its November meeting, Camp Creek Ruritan Club installed a new slate of officers for 2020. Past Ruritan National President Wayne Bettis, left, swore in the new officers. With Bettis, from left, are President Tim SMithson, Vice President Reta Phillips, Secretary Betty McCue, 3-Year Director Tami Collins, 2-Year Director George Lewis and 1-Year Director Ken Smith. Not pictured is Treasurer Bob Johnson. “The new officers are looking forward to a great year, and with the support of our awesome club members, the possibilities are endless as to what we can accomplish,” a club announcement said.

 Special To The Sun