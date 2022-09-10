The Camp Creek Ruritan Club is helping to launch a new group of Ruritans in the Del Rio community of Cocke County.
After meeting with some community-minded individuals for several months, the decision was made to formed a Ruritan Club within the Del Rio community, a club news release states.
The Round Mountain Ruritan Club officially became chartered on July 19. The new club, which is located in the Smoky Ruritan District, is being sponsored by the Camp Creek Ruritan, which is based in the Davy Crockett District.
Nineteen individuals signed the charter to formally get the club organized, the release continues. Several quests from the Smoky Mountain Ruritan District were in attendance for the special occasion, which was led by District Governor Tommy Curtis. Special guests were 2022 National President, Glen Broadwater, and his wife, Linda, Ruritan First Lady.
The Round Mountain Ruritan Club will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Fox Den Restaurant, in Del Rio.
Officers for the Round Mountain Club are: President, Brittany Wilson; Vice-President, Matthew Strange; Secretary, Marcie Reed; Treasurer, Brooke Strange; 1st Year Director, Jay Williams; 2nd Year Director, Mary Williams, and 3rd Year Director, Elizabeth Gilbert.