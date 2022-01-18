Camp Creek VFD Elects Officers Jan 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Pastor, Teen Pass Away After Shooting Incident MASSEY: The Greeneville Cannonball Mystery Community Grieves For Pastor, GHS Student Sheriff Candidates Speak At GOP Women's Meeting Community Shows Support For White Pine Shooting Victims Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.