Virginia (Dixon) Carter’s family and friends wished her a happy 100th birthday Jan. 31. She was born in a farmhouse near Sinking Springs. Her parents were Lacy and Evelyn Dixon. She was the eldest of eight children: Ronald, Wanda, and the late Lawrence, Hazel, Dorothy, Doyle and Glen.
Virginia, and her late husband, Norman, raised their family in the Mt. Carmel Community in Mosheim where they were very active in church. Virginia was a talented seamstress for many years. She has also enjoyed gardening, canning, and participating in the ladies group at Brown Springs Baptist Church.
Virginia is the proud mother of Carolyn (Carter) Beach and Norman “Gary” Carter. She is also the proud grandmother to five grandchildren: Chris Beach, Carla (Beach) Dyer, Chad Beach, and Sean Carter and Johnny Carter, and several special great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.