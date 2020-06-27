Carter Places 2nd In Essay Contest Jun 27, 2020 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Aubrey Carter won 2nd place in the Farm Bureau Women essay contest. Carter, a student at Debusk School, received a $50 prize. Her teacher was Shea Pharris. From the left are Trey Youngblood, of State Farm, Carter and David McAmis. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Motorcyclist Killed In Accident On Kingsport Highway Nathan D. Phillips (Died: June 21, 2020) Margaret Cheryl Roderick (Died: June 18, 2020) Greene County Sees Largest Daily COVID-19 Increase Richard Cox (Died: June 23, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.