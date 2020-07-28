Jimmy and Dee Anna Carter are celebrating 60 wonderful years of marriage. The couple married on July 30, 1960, at Walkertown Church in the Walkertown community.
Jimmy is a former dairy farmer at Carter Farms in the Lost Mountain Community. He also enjoys watching every NASCAR race and spending time on the farm with his cattle.
Dee Anna was formerly employed at North Grene Utilities. Her focus since retirement has been spending time with her family. Dee Anna loves to cook and work in her garden.
They are faithful members of New Lebanon Church in the Lost Mountain Community.
They have three daughters: Melanie Riddle and spouse Gary Riddle, Jennifer Starnes and spouse Brad Starnes, and Mary Ann Hicks and spouse Darryl Hicks; six grandchildren: Andrew Starnes and fiancee Rachel Luttrell, Meredith Jones, Madeline Jones and fiance Tyler Kraha, Hannah Starnes, Brennan Starnes and fiancee Kara White, and Ian Hicks and special friend Griffin Mullins.
The family wishes Jimmy and Dee Anna a Happy Anniversary and extends many thanks to everyone who has and continues to be part of their loving legacy.