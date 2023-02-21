Catalyst Coffee recently made a $2,000 donation to the Isaiah 117 House of Greene County.
The donation is part of the downtown Greeneville coffee shop’s continuing mission to pour its profits back into the community, officials say.
Catalyst Coffee is a ministerial outreach of First Christian Church of Greeneville.
Founded by the church in 2014, the mission of Catalyst Coffee is to give away its net profits “to those in our community already doing good work,” FCC Lead Pastor Scott Wakefield says. “We want to be a Catalyst in the long-term revitalization of downtown Greeneville by promoting others and precipitating community change.”
In recent months, Catalyst Coffee has made donations to The Hope Center, a local Christian crisis pregnancy; the Greene Young Life, a youth ministry of First Christian Church, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County.
“Catalyst isn’t just a coffee shop,” Wakefield added. “It’s a place for people to meet, connect, build relationships, and thereby join us as a Catalyst Partner who is pouring back into the community. Every time you visit, you’re investing in our community and supporting nonprofit work in Greeneville.”
The coffee shop is located at 101 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville. Hours are Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located on West Main Street in Greeneville, the local Isaiah 117 House is part of a network of facilities designed to provide children who are awaiting placement within foster care a comfortable place to stay.
“When children are removed from their homes out of concern for their safety, they are usually brought to a child welfare services office to await placement,” Isaiah 117 House officials say in a statement. “This wait can be a few hours to several days. These children often have nothing with them and are scared, lonely, hungry, and in dirty clothing.
“Isaiah 117 provides a comforting home where these children instead can be brought to wait – a place that is safe with friendly and loving volunteers who provide clean clothes, smiles, toys, and snuggly blankets. This space allows children to receive the comfort and care they need while child welfare staff can do the necessary paperwork and identify a good placement,” the statement adds.
The mission of Isaiah 117 House is threefold:
• reduce trauma for children awaiting placement;
• lighten the load for child welfare services, and
• ease the transition for foster families.
Gywn Southerland serves as the program coordinator for the Greene County Isaiah 117 House.
“It is a home where children come after they are removed from their home though the Department of Children’s Services,” Southerland says.
“The Greene County house opened three years ago in November, and we have been very busy since then,” she continued. “In 2022 alone, we saw almost 800 children come through our red door.
“Our house is staffed with trained volunteers who give their time to come and love on our children,” Southerland said. “We feed them, bathe them, play games, give them all things they need as the leave us to go to kinship, foster care or into a facility.”
She added, “Isaiah House is such a blessed ministry that we are so grateful for so many like Catalyst and First Christian Church support.”