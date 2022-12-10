Catalyst Coffee recently made a $2,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County.
The Dec. 5 donation is part of the downtown Greeneville coffee shop’s continuing mission to pour its profits back into the community, officials say.
Founded in 2014 by First Christian Church of Greeneville, the mission of Catalyst Coffee is to give away its net profits “to those in our community already doing good work,” FCC Lead Pastor Scott Wakefield has previously stated. “We want to be a Catalyst in the long-term revitalization of downtown Greeneville by promoting others and precipitating community change.”
Earlier this year, Catalyst Coffee made donations to The Hope Center, a local Christian crisis pregnancy, and to Greene Young Life, a youth ministry of First Christian Church.
“Catalyst isn’t just a coffee shop,” Wakefield added. “It’s a place for people to meet, connect, build relationships, and thereby join us as a Catalyst Partner who is pouring back into the community. Every time you visit, you’re investing in our community and supporting nonprofit work in Greeneville.”
The coffee shop is located at 101 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville. Hours are Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens,” said Jessica Poore, director of operations for the local youth organization. The club is currently located at 740 W. Church St.
“We have been blessed to be able to do that for 20 years and look forward to doing it for many more, especially in our new, larger facility in the near future,” she added.
As a nonprofit organization, Boys and Girls Club relies on community financial support for its continued operations, Poore said.
“Without the generous support of our community friends and businesses, the Boys & Girls Club could not remain open,” she said.
Poore went on to note that the Boys and Girls Club “works hard to provide the youth of our community the chance for a great future.
“The club offers our kids the chance to develop meaningful relationships with trained staff and mentors,” she said. “We are able to do this through exciting and fun after school and summer programs centered around core areas such as healthy lifestyles, art & music, STEM activities, homework help & tutoring, and leadership.
“We know that it is important for kids to have a safe place to go after school and in the summer. That place also needs to be affordable and reliable for parents and caregivers,” Poore continued.
“When kids have a safe place to go after school and in the summer, we know that activities like drug, alcohol, and tobacco use decrease.” In addition, student “GPAs, school attendance, confidence and graduation rates increase,” she added.
“Each day at the Boys & Girls Club, kids are offered the chance to have a healthy snack, spend time completing homework and hanging out with friends. In the summer, our all day program features field trips, water days, special guests, and breakfast, lunch and snack,” Poore said.
“Each afternoon when about 150 kids enter the blue door of the Boys & Girls Club, we know that we serve a purpose that is greater than just a job.”
For more information about the Boys and Girls Club, call 423-787-9334.