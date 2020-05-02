Catch Of The Day May 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Now That’s A Catch! James Fry of Mohawk catches a 74.5 pound Blue Cat on a hand line at Watts Barr Dam in Sweet Water, Tenn., April 23, 2020. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN/KATHY FRY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hometown Heroes: Daniel Chandler Sharon Davis (Died: April 25, 2020) Greene County Native Fights Virus On New York Frontlines Ronald E. Farmer (Died: April 24, 2020) Don Harmon (Died: April 28, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.