Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville (CBT) will perform “Beauty and the Beast”January 28-30 at Tusculum University.
CBT’s “Beauty and the Beast” parallels the Disney storyline and includes similar characters from the animated version. The audience will also recognize some of the depth similar to the live-action version of the film. Children and adults will laugh at Lumiere, Cogsworth, and Chip. Colorful costumes, lifelike backdrops, storytelling sets, lively dancing and enjoyable music abound in this two-act ballet. While “Beauty and the Beast” contains serious content, comedy still reigns.
At one of his gallant parties, the arrogant Prince Adam declines to assist an old hag who has brought him a rose as payment for food and a bed. Unbeknownst to all, the hag is an Enchantress whose goal is to change the heart of a beastly man into a good and generous ruler. She casts a spell upon the entire palace and decrees that unless Adam can find true love, he and his servants will be doomed to live as the objects they most resemble.
In CBT’s ballet version of “Beauty and the Beast,” book-loving Belle has four beautiful sisters who are desperately in love with Gaston, the village hunk and amazing hunter who is desperate to make Belle his wife. Fortunately for Belle, the Enchantress thwarts Gaston’s attempts and manages to land Belle in Adam’s palace, knowing these two are just what the other needs in their odd lives.
As Adam, the Beast, learns to control his temper, and Belle realizes he is truly a kind and caring man, they fall in love. Unfortunately, Gaston has captured Maurice, Belle’s father, to be carried off to the asylum. The Beast must decide: do I let my only love go, or do I make her stay? The ultimate self-sacrifice reaps great rewards as the audience watches the rest of the ballet.
One remarkable theme in Central Ballet Theatre’s storyline displays the Enchantress as the biblical Holy Spirit, working in characters’ hearts and using events to determine outcomes. The Enchantress is in control of Belle and Adam meeting. When Belle forgives, overlooking faults of the beastly prince, love blooms, thus depicting the theme verse of the ballet, Proverbs 17:9: “Love prospers when a fault is forgiven, but dwelling on it separates close friends” (NLT). God’s greatest commandments are to love him and to love one another. If love prospers, friendships and relationships grow stronger, and that is what happens between Adam and Belle.
Another parallel of Beauty and the Beast to the bible is Daniel 4:33. King Nebuchadnezzar “was driven from among men and ate grass like an ox, and his body was wet with the dew of heaven till his hair grew as long as eagles’ feathers, and his nails were like birds’ claws” (verse 33). God of Heaven turned King Nebuchadnezzar into a beast-like man in order to humble this king and make him recognize that he is only human and not God of Heaven and should be taking care of his subjects instead of himself (similar to Adam becoming the beast of his heart because of pride). Daniel 33:34 “At the end of the days (seven years), I, Nebuchadnezzar, lifted my eyes to heaven and my reason returned to me, and I blessed the Most High, and praised and honored Him who lives forever.” Love releases both King Nebuchadnezzar and Prince Adam.
Returning to CBT for his eighth season is professional dancer Dillon Davis, from Chattanooga Ballet. Dillon dances the role of Prince Adam. He began his professional career as a trainee at Alabama Ballet under the direction of Wes Chapman. After completing his training at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, Dillon performed professionally with Nashville Ballet and Dance Theater of Tennessee dancing various soloist roles such as Escamillo in “Carmen,” Peter in “The Diary of Anne Frank,” and Franz in “Coppélia.” While with Dance Theater of Tennessee, he had the opportunity to work with world renowned choreographers Ma Cong, Darrell Grand-Moultrie, and Ron De Jesus of Hubbard Street.
Other lead characters are local dancers Eliza Weekly dancing Belle and Anna Woods performing the Enchantress, plus there are 22 local guys in this show for fighting scenes.
A cast of 98 requires approximately 294 costumes, lots of backstage assistance, and untold hours devoted to learning dances and coaching. Building sets, assembling the sprung dance floor, painting sets into works of art, gathering props, choosing backdrops, recording narrations, designing lighting, running the backstage ballet while the onstage ballet is performing adds up to about 150 volunteer hours per minute of the show.
Lori Ann Sparks, CBT’s artistic director, says, “Central Ballet Theatre is so grateful to Tusculum University Arts Outreach for the privilege of being on the Acts, Arts, and Academia Lineup! It is such a blessing to perform at this university, enriching the local area with the passion of ballet in such a unique way. Tusculum University makes that possible for us.”
Parke Brumit, CBT’s director of development and former dancer, hopes the community will attend the ballet. “It is an exciting event, and we wish to present it as a gift to the region. CBT is proud to be considered a part of the Greeneville/Greene County community and is honored to be financially supported by so many businesses and individuals here. Our goal is to contribute to others and give back to our community.”
Those interested in attending “Beauty and the Beast” may purchase tickets at General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company, The Greene House, by phone at 423-724-7014, or at the box office one hour before show time. Seats are general admission, so audience members should arrive a half-hour prior to show time. Organizers ask audience members to follow all Tusculum University Covid protocol for everyone’s safety.