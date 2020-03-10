Easter basket distribution

Cedar Creek Presbyterian’s youth group assembled more than 300 Easter Baskets to be distributed by Appalachian Helping Hands. From the left, front row are: Nancy Goins, Pyper Southerland, Ava Freshour and Blake Smith; and back row: Olivia Graham, Jaxon Winter, Allena Winter, Autumn Bailey, Brady Freshour and Jacob Jarnigan.

 Photo Special To The Sun