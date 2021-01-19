Today is National Popcorn Day, a day bursting with goodness and good taste. National Popcorn Day celebrates one of nature’s most extraordinary foods: popcorn! Popcorn has the unique ability to literally turn itself inside out, providing whole-grain goodness in a tasty snack.
National Popcorn Day Activities
Here are some ideas to celebrate National Popcorn Day, submitted by Leslie F., a teacher from Concord, Illinois, to The Popcorn Board.
Stringing Popcorn: This can be hung outside for birds to eat. Need: sewing needles, string, popcorn.
Guess the Amount: Fill container with kernels and have students guess. Need: popcorn kernels, container.
Popcorn Air Hockey: Can you “volley” the kernel back and forth 20 times without letting it fall? Need: flat surface (table), straw (to blow), coffee stirrers (as paddles) or hands (as paddles).
Popcorn Relay Race: Need: popcorn, spoons.
Popcorn Basketball: Can you flick a piece of popcorn into the basket? Need: popcorn, baskets (i.e. muffin tins, small cups), backboards (wall, cardboard).
Popcorn word search (puzzle maker): Use these words: popcorn, pop, kernel, explode, heat, moisture, grain, snack, crunchy, butter, oil, salt, fiber, bag, hull.
Write a Popcorn Haiku (5, 7, 5 syllable pattern poem): Like this!
Oil, kernels, heat, time
Many loud explosions heard
Pop, crunch, snack time. Yum!
How many words can you make from this phrase? “Fresh hot popcorn”, “Popcorn tastes good”, “I like popcorn”, “Hot buttered popcorn.”
To learn more about popcorn and find tasty recipes to enjoy any day, visit popcorn.org.