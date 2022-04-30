Breaking bread with some traditional Mexican cuisine is how many people choose to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Those who want to add some authentic Mexican cuisine to their Cinco de Mayo celebration this year should consider the following recipe for Baja Fish Tacos from Karen Adler and Judith Fertig’s “Gardener & The Grill: The Bounty of the Garden Meets the Sizzle of the Grill.”
BAJA FISH TACOS
Serves 4
Grilled Napa Cabbage Slaw
1 large head Napa cabbage, cut in half lengthwise
Vegetable oil, for brushing
1 cup assorted baby greens
8 green onions, chopped (white and green parts)
1⁄4 cup tarragon vinegar
1⁄4 cup sour cream
1⁄2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1⁄2 teaspoon fine kosher or sea salt
Baja Fish
11⁄2 pounds mahi mahi, catfish, halibut, or other mild white fish
1⁄4 cup Red Hot Blackened Seasoning (see recipe below)
8 flour tortillas, for serving
8 lemon wedges, for serving
11⁄2 cups salsa, for serving
Prepare a hot fire on your grill. Brush the cut sides of the Napa cabbage with oil. Coat the fish fillets with the Red Hot Blackened Seasoning.
Grill the cabbage, cut side down, directly over the fire for 2 to 3 minutes or until the cabbage has good grill marks. Remove from the grill.
Grill the fish directly over the fire, flesh side down first, for 4 to 5 minutes per side, or 10 minutes per inch of thickness. Turn only once to grill the skin side, halfway through grilling.
To make the slaw, thinly slice the grilled cabbage and place in a large bowl. Stir in the greens and the green onions. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, sour cream, lemon juice, and salt to make a dressing. Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to blend.
To assemble the tacos, place some of the grilled fish on each tortilla. Top with about 1⁄3 cup of the slaw and roll up, soft-taco style.
Serve with a lemon wedge and a small ramekin of salsa.
Red Hot Blackened Seasoning
Makes about 11⁄4 cups
1⁄4 cup paprika
3 tablespoons garlic salt
2 tablespoons granulated onion
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon dried basil
11⁄2 teaspoons dried thyme
11⁄2 tablespoons black pepper
11⁄2 tablespoons white pepper
1 tablespoon cayenne pepper
Combine all of the ingredients in a glass jar and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Shake to blend. This keeps for several months in the pantry.