Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville’s ballet, “The Snow Queen: A Frozen Adventure,” is slated for Thursday through Sunday at Tusculum University’s Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium.
The ballet is taken directly from the story of Hans Christian Andersen’s book “The Snow Queen.” “Frozen 2,” Disney’s movie, is loosely taken on the same story, according to a news release. The ballet portrays how the faithfulness of true love can reclaim the lives of those lost in deception.
The theme verse of CBT’s ballet is Joshua 1:9: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
In this ballet, viewers watch 16-year-old Gerda travel forth to find and save her beloved Kai as God continually sends His help and guidance to be with her.
The audience experiences Gerda’s travel through spring, summer, autumn, overcoming fears and temptations within each season, and finally, to the cold northern ice palace to find Kai and return home with him. Will Kai be released to return to the land of life with Gerda, or will he remain frozen and heartless in the land of the Queen?
Returning again to CBT’s stage for his seventh season is Dillon Davis from Chattanooga Ballet to play the lead role of Kai. Davis started his professional career as a trainee at Alabama Ballet under the direction of Wes Chapman. He later attended Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet under the tutelage of Marcia Dale Weary.
Other lead roles are danced by Greeneville / Greene County high school residents Morgan Brink (Gerda), Ay-La Boschee (Snow Queen), and Katy Higgins (Liefste). David Sparks, a Greeneville paramedic, dances Lucifer in the opening, and Adrian Robertsen, originally from Rogersville, portrays Blixxem, the reindeer.
CBT provides a deaf interpreter for the hearing impaired at the Saturday 2 p.m. performance. Upon arrival for seating, let the box office staff know you need to sit in special seating for interpretation.
Tusculum University has allowed Central Ballet Theatre to continue its performances under strict Covid-19 requirements. Limited tickets and seating are open to the public. Shows are slated for Thursday-Sunday at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. For those restricted by Covid-19, CBT will be offering an online link, in mid-March, to watch the performance of The Snow Queen ballet.
Tickets may be purchased at Central Ballet Studio, 120 W. Summer St., on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays 4-7 p.m. or at the Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium lobby on Saturdays noon-4 p.m. Call 423-724-7014 for more information.