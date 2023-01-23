Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville will present its newest original ballet, "Genesis: The Promise Begins," this weekend at Tusculum University.
Based on the biblical book of Genesis, the "ballet promotes six promises the Lord God made to Man, bringing stories from the book alive, igniting the imagination of all ages, 3 to 92," officials say in a news release. Stories of the ballet include: Creation, Noah’s Ark, the Tower of Babel, Isaac and Jacob, and Joseph.
The theme verse of the ballet is Genesis 50:20, As for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save the lives of many people.
Four performances will be held at the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre inside Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium.
Show times are:
• Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.;
• Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 and 7 p.m., and
• Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.
CBT’S newest guest dancers, Fredrick Davis and Kevin Arredondo, will be performing in the leading dance during the production, officials noted. Both dancers guest throughout the U.S.
General admission tickets are $10 adults and $5 students and senior adults.
Call 423-588-1215 or purchase tickets at General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and The GreenHouse.
