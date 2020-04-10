In this time of COVID-19, neighbors still need food and community organizations still want to distribute. With the new challenge to distribute food without social contact, organizations are pulling together and finding new ways to work, according to a release from Rural Resources.
For the last several years, the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee have had a partnership. The Farm & Food Education Center works on issues of food insecurity in several local neighborhoods by supporting neighbors with container gardens and community canning. Second Harvest supplies a quantity of produce every month that is beyond individuals’ ability to grow or buy.
The food is normally distributed in “produce drops,” community events where volunteers and neighborhood residents come together to meet the Second Harvest truck and distribute food, the release says.
Under the new social distancing guidelines, flyers were posted explaining how the produce drop would work without gathering together. Neighborhood leaders scanned lists of former recipients double checking addresses. Second Harvest delivered to the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center, where the center staff packaged produce in an outdoor packing area while wearing gloves. Volunteers came at staggered times to receive packages of produce and delivered them directly to the front porches’ of recipients.
A total of 160 full packages were delivered with extras also being distributed. A full package included: 10 pounds of potatoes, a bag of apples, rice, canned goods, breakfast cereal, snack crackers, cheese, eggs, and drinks.
Another core Farm & Food Education Center program operating differently under the social distancing guidelines is the Farm & Food Teen Training Program. Normally, teenage students —most of whom qualify for free and reduced lunch — come to the farm twice a month to learn about gardening, cooking, or to engage in planning and implementing a micro business.
In these uncertain times, the staff has been delivering hearty meals three times each week that program participants would have eaten when they came to class. Now, the meals being delivered include enough quantity for the participant’s whole family. Since March 17, more than 509 servings have been delivered.
Soon, the gardening students will be receiving materials to build container gardens, the cooking students will be receiving ingredients and recipes, and the entrepreneurial students will be receiving materials for other activities. The staff will be preparing online tutorials and offering web-based training until the social distancing guidelines are no longer in effect.
Rural Resources expressed gratitude to community partners Second Harvest and the UT Extension TNCEP program, in the release, as well as to volunteers, funders and supporters, including volunteer drivers, Appalachia CARES AmeriCorps, John Deere Foundation, The Department of Children’s Services Building Strong Brains program, East Tennessee Foundation, United Way, Holston Presbytery, Youth Builders, and everyone in the community who has made a donation or attended a fundraiser.