NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced it is partnering with electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company Rivian to install Rivian Waypoint EV charging stations at Tennessee State Parks.
The goal is to have charging stations available at all 56 state parks systemwide, depending on the availability of electricity and planned future park upgrades, a release says.
“As Tennesseans increasingly rely on electric vehicles, our state parks can play a significant role to enable recreation in all corners of our state,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in the release. “TDEC is committed to clean air, and the shift toward electric vehicles is an excellent step forward for air quality.”
“Tennessee’s State Parks will be home to some of our very first Rivian Waypoints and at the forefront of our plan to provide accessible EV charging to those adventuring in America’s most beautifully preserved environments,” Matt Horton, executive vice president of Energy and Charging Solutions at Rivian, said in the release.
Site surveys and engineering of all 56 park locations, including David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone, Warrior’s Path State Park in Kingsport, Panther Creek State Park in Morristown, Sycamore Shoals State Park in Elizabethton, Roan Mountain State Park in Carter County and Rocky Fork State Park in Flag Pond, are taking place over the summer, according to Kim Schofinski, deputy communications director for TDEC.
“This process will determine whether adequate electricity is available for the charging stations while enabling us to identify whether upgrades at those parks may affect charger installation,” Schofinski wrote in an email.
Rivian will oversee the design and installation of the Level 2 chargers, which are compatible with all EV models currently on the road. The open-network chargers can provide up to 11.5 kilowatts of power, enabling EV drivers to top up on miles while enjoying a day trip or an overnight campout. EV charging at Tennessee State Parks will initially be free and drivers will be able to easily monitor their vehicle’s charging session via the Rivian app. Any potential future cost to drivers may be dependent on systemwide utilization to recover electricity costs, according to the release.
In addition to overseeing design and installation, Rivian will provide any necessary utility upgrades associated with the charger installation at no cost to the state or taxpayers. Rivian will also cover all network access fees, equipment service, and maintenance for 10 years.
Under the estimated timeline, Rivian will begin site surveys and engineering over the summer, with installation beginning as early as fall 2021 and stretching into March 2022.
Earlier this year, TDEC and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced a partnership to develop a statewide EV charging network that will provide fast-charging stations every 50 miles along Tennessee’s interstates and highways. The initiative is designed to add approximately 50 new fast-charging locations throughout the state.