Bailey Cheek was crowned Miss Historic Greeneville on Aug. 9, 2020, during a ceremony with her family.
Cheek is the daughter of Dan and Lori Ricker, of Afton, and Richie Cheek, of Greeneville.
She is a Junior at East Tennessee State University where she is studying Early Childhood Development and is a member of the cheer team.
Assisting with the crowning ceremony was Miss Greene County Leah Fillers, as well as Miss Historic Greeneville’s Outstanding Teen Eliza Sanders and Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen Madison Metcalf.
Abigail Schwartz of Knoxville was crowned Miss Historic Greeneville last November during the local competition but recently resigned as she is moving back to Florida with her family, a rlease says.
The Miss Tennessee Board announced in July that the state competition would be postponed until next June because of COVID-19. The competition is now scheduled for June 27-July 3 in Memphis.