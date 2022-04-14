The Chester Inn State Historic Site & Museum kicks off its 2022 season with a new exhibit. The Chester Inn Museum has partnered with the Cedar Grove Foundation again and their newest exhibit shares more stories from the Cedar Grove Community, which was founded by formerly enslaved and free African Americans in Elizabethton.
The stories in this exhibit focus on three churches in Elizabethton that are important to the African American community, members of the community who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and the Douglas School.
“We always enjoy providing museum space for the Cedar Grove Foundation,” says Heritage Alliance Executive Director Anne Mason. “They have so many wonderful artifacts to share and so many wonderful stories to tell. Their Director Jacey Augustus is always bringing us something new. The exhibit keeps growing because we keep learning as we go.”
The current exhibit will be on display through July 1.
The museum is currently open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Hours will expand for the summer starting May 4. There is no admission price for the Chester Inn Museum, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
History town tours have also returned. Jonesborough’s Historic Strolling Tour is available every Saturday at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the museum. The tour leaves from the Chester Inn Museum, and costumed guides share the history of Tennessee’s oldest town and the people who called it home.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour or the Heritage Alliance, call 423-753-9580, or call the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580.
The organization can also be reached via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.
Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.