The History Happy Hour series will return this Thursday evening to the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum.
Dr. Ashley Rattner, of Tusculum University, will be sharing the fascinating history of “Shaker Dance at P.T. Barnum’s American Museum,” event organizers say in a news release.
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., and participants can join in-person or stream live on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page at that time.
The event will take place in the Chester Inn’s board room, located in the back addition of the building. The program is free and open to the public.
The History Happy Hour series will continue on the third Thursday of each month through November, the release adds. The full schedule for the year is available at heritageall.org and on the Chester Inn Museum’s Facebook page.
“This program offers insightful history to the public, fosters a collaborative relationship with various individuals and organizations, and increases the role of the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum as a community meeting place,” the release says.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Tennessee Historical Commission.
The Chester Inn is located at 116 W. Main St., in Jonesborough.
For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423-753-9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580.
Persons may also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at www.heritageall.org.
Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages and the Chester Inn Museum’s YouTube channel for updates about events at the Chester Inn and other Heritage Alliance programs.