A local woman who usually helps deliver a Thanksgiving meal to first responders each year in conjunction with the Greene County Thanksgiving Outreach hosted by Cedar Hill Presbyterian Church, found COVID-19 altered her beloved tradition.
As the Thanksgiving outreach turned into a food box distribution, the woman, who wants to remain anonymous, realized she would have to find another source of meals for responders on Thanksgiving Day.
“I still wanted to feed the first responders because most of them work 12-24 hour shifts over the holidays and they just don’t really have access to good food,” the woman said. “Even if they can get out or if they’re on the road on patrol or whatever, their options are usually (limited).”
“They don’t get enough credit,” she added. “They don’t get enough pay. They work (long) shifts away from their families to take care of ours. I think they should at least be able to eat good on Thanksgiving.”
Wondering how she could manage to feed so many, she thought of Chick-fil-A and asked owner Mitch Edge if she could purchase catered meals for the responders on the Holiday.
“He said, ‘I’ll just go ahead and take care of all this,’” she explained. “So he donated all the meals to the first responders — thankfully! — because it would have been a lot of money that I didn’t have!”
“I think that anybody willing to invest a little money into the community, especially when it’s going out of their way and they’re going to have to have extra people working the day before just to get it made, it’s really good of them,” she added, speaking of Edge.
Edge said he felt honored to give back.
"Chick-fil-A of Greeneville is just honored to find small ways to give back to those that serve our community so greatly, especially during the holidays and especially during this pandemic," Edge said. "We wish there could be a way we could do more but even if we can just give a little food to put a smile on someone's face, we hope that we're doing our small part in giving back to those who sacrifice so much for us."
Chick-fil-A staff prepared the meals the night before and the woman and her daughter delivered them on Thanksgiving. The meals included chicken nugget trays or chicken wraps, chips, cookie and tea.
Meals went to first responders at Greeneville-Greene County EMS, Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Workhouse, Greene County Jail and Greene County 911 dispatchers, a total of 75-80 people.