MOSHEIM LIBRARY Children Invited To Dr. Seuss Story Time March 14 Mar 7, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Public Library will host children’s story time on Tuesday, March 14, from 2-4 p.m.The theme will be Dr. Seuss and the “Cat in the Hat.”There will be games, snacks, crafts and prizes, library officials say in a news release.There is no charge to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.The library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim.For more details, call 423-422-7937. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Journalism Sports Libraries Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Man Allegedly Goes On Vandalism Spree In Stolen Truck Johnny Powers Remembered As 'Icon' In South Greene Community Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward To Retire April 1 North Greene Nips Oneida, Reaches Fourth Straight State Tourney Traffic Must Detour Around Part Of Newport Highway Wednesday Evening