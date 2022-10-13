MOSHEIM PUBLIC LIBRARY Children Invited To Mosheim Library's Storytime Oct. 18 Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Image via MetroCreative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mosheim Public Library will host its monthly Storytime Stations for children on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 2-4 p.m.This month’s theme will be “All Things Fall,” event organizers say. There will be stories, pumpkin painting, games and fun.The event is free and open to the public.The library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim.For more details, email mosheimlib.org or call 423-422-7937. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mosheim Public Library Organizer Libraries Event Painting Theme All Things Fall Fun Pumpkin Seed Publishing Industry Plant Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now It Happened Here SRO Spotlight: Officer Gina Holt Serves Highland Elementary School Knights Extend Historic Winning Streak Downtown fire affects travel to Smokies through Gatlinburg Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel To Perform Saturday At NPAC