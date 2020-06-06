Join the Washington County TN Public Library for summer reading. While summer reading will look a little different than it has in years past, lots of fun virtual events planned this year, a release says.
Registration forms and reading logs are available for curbside pickup, but there is also a no contact option available via Readsquared. Download the app or go to http://wclibrarytn.readsquared.com to register and fill out virtual reading logs, earn badges, and compete in extra challenges.
In addition, the library will be hosting two weekly virtual storytimes: a story for the little ones (birth to kindergarten) on Tuesday mornings at 11 a.m., and a reading of the first chapter of a chapter book for the older kids (first grade to fifth grade) on Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m., from June 8- July 24.
Both of these events will be hosted virtually on our children’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/wcpltnchildren/. During those events, we will also do guided crafts that your child can follow along with. Craft and activity packets for each weekly story-time are available for pickup via curbside service at the Jonesborough Library and the Gray Branch.
More information can be found on our website at https://www.wclibrarytn.com/kids-parents/, on the library Facebook page, or via Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/wcpl_childrens/.
For questions, please call the Jonesborough Library at (423)-753-1800 or the Gray Branch at (423) 477-1550.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Library and is free and open to the public.