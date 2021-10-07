"Save the Butterflies "is a dynamic story that inspires families to help take care of the butterfly population from the author of the "Save the Earth" series. Bethany Stahl drew inspiration from migrating monarchs, arriving between Sept. 24 and Oct. 6, that utilize the Smokies as a rest stop. Tennesseans, like her fictional characters, play a crucial role in saving the butterflies.
Stahl has created environmental school programs that have received a Certificate of Appreciation from Jane Goodall. She has helped raise and release monarchs throughout her life and helps support green spaces throughout Knoxville.
"Save the Butterflies" is a #1 New Release in multiple categories on Amazon. It tells the story of Holly, a butterfly, Cho, and her dad, who work together to discover how people can help plant a butterfly garden, raise, and release butterflies!
For more information, visit bethanystahl.com.