The Exchange Club of Greeneville was entertained by performances from two youth choirs during the month of December.
The EastView Elementary School Chorus and the Tusculum View Elementary School Chorus each performed for club members as part of an annual holiday tradition, club officials say in a news release.
“Both groups sang a collection of traditional and contemporary songs and were met with standing ovations at the end of their respective performances,” the release notes.
“The Exchange Club of Greeneville would like to thank the EastView Elementary School Chorus and the Tusculum View Elementary School Chorus for taking time to visit our club and present a special program for our members,” officials add.
“America’s Premier Service Club, working to make our communities better places to live,” the release continues. “The Exchange Club of Greeneville was established in December of 1929 as a civic organization comprised of men and women committed to making our community a better place to live through community service, youth projects, Americanism, and the prevention of child abuse.”
The civic club is open to anyone who wishes “to make our local community a better place to live,” officials say.
Meetings are held each Tuesday (except on the fifth Tuesdays of a month) at noon in the fellowship hall of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St.