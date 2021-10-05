Scare up a good time for a good cause this Halloween with BOO! For Kids yard signs to benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. It is easy to join the fun and pay it forward. Here’s how it works:
1. Purchase one or more BOO! For Kids yard signs during the month of October.
2. Pick up sign(s) at a participating area partner. (See website for pick up locations.)
3. Place the sign(s) in the yard of friends and family.
If you get boo-ed, keep it going by purchasing a sign for someone else and spreading the joy. All proceeds from the sale of BOO! For Kids yard signs will help Children’s Hospital purchase life-saving medical equipment for kids. When you purchase a yard sign, Children’s Hospital will surprise a patient with a fun Halloween treat, a release says.
Each sign is $25 or five for $100. For more information or to order your BOO! online now, visit www.etch.com/boo.