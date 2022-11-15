MOSHEIM PUBLIC LIBRARY Children's Story Time Focuses On Thanksgiving Nov 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hadley Williamson is shown offering a treat to one of the turkeys on-hand for the Nov. 8 children’s story time event held at the Mosheim Public Library. Photo Special to the Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All things about Thanksgiving was the topic of discussion at this month’s family story time event at the Mosheim Public Library.As part of the activities, children attending the event were treated to an up-close visit by a couple of farm-raised turkeys, officials said.“The turkeys were provided by Holly and Lynn Lamons,” says Mosheim Library director Denise Duck.Story time is hosted on the second Tuesday of each month at the library. The event is free and open to the public.The Mosheim Library is located at 730 Main St., in Mosheim.Hours are Mondays through Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays, from noon to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.For more details about the Mosheim Library, visit mosheimlib.org or call 423-422-7937. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mosheim Public Library Holly Turkey Food Thanksgiving Denise Duck Official Lynn Lamons National Turkey Federation Event Libraries Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Cajun Restaurant Open In Mosheim 3 Juveniles Charged In Connection With Greeneville Homicide Mosheim Police Implement LiDAR Camera System 1 Killed Early Sunday In Chuckey Pike Crash DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect