The weekly Children’s Storytime at the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library will focus on bears on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“Miss Mary will be presenting Storytime ... and it’s sure to be full of interesting stories and a fun, hands-on project,” says library director Erin Evans.
Storytime will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the children’s reading section of the library, located at 210 N. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
The program is geared toward preschool-age children, but all ages are welcome to attend. There is no charge to participate.
Last week, around 23 children enjoyed a Storytime program focusing on “Hats.” The program was led by DeAnna Martin.
Here are some other happenings at the local library:
• Notary Services — The library is pleased to offer notary services Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. The fee is $5.00 per stamp. Call the library for more information.
• Donations for Library Book Sale — The library accepts donations for its Annual Book Sale of books, magazines, and all types of media throughout the year. Please bring them to the main library any time the library is open.
• Labor Day Weekend Hours — The Main Library will be closed for the Labor Day weekend Saturday, September 3rd through Monday, September 5th. The library will reopen on Tuesday, September 6th at 8:00 a.m.
• T. Elmer Cox Library — The T. Elmer Cox Library archives and preserves Greeneville’s history and genealogy. You are invited to visit the library and see what it has to offer. The Cox Library is open to the public on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please call 638-9866 or visit www.telmercoxlibrary.org for more information.
For more information about the main library, please visit the library’s website at www.ggcpl.org. Follow the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Facebook for updates and announcements.