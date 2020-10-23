Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit americastestkitchen.com for additional recipes.
This week, kids will learn all about spices as they make a hearty Beef and Bean Chili, find out what secret ingredient gives a Classic Grilled Cheese sandwich the brownest, crispiest crust, and observe how sweet potatoes transform during cooking while making Baked Sweet Potatoes as a simple side dish.
Beef and Bean Chili
When it’s a chilly day, think chili for lunch or dinner! Kids will learn about the origin of the spices that give this hearty chili its signature flavor and test their knowledge with a spiced guessing game. If you like, you can substitute black or kidney beans for the pinto beans in this recipe. Serve your chili bowls with toppings such as shredded cheese, sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, or chopped scallions.
What You’ll Need:
1 pound 85 percent lean ground beef
2 tablespoons water
¼ teaspoon baking soda
1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small onion, peeled and chopped
1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and cut into ½-inch pieces
¼ teaspoon salt
4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
3 tablespoons chili powder
2 teaspoons ground cumin
¾ teaspoon dried oregano
1½ cups chicken broth
1 (14.5-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
In medium bowl, combine beef, water, and baking soda. Use rubber spatula to mix until well combined. Set aside.
Set colander in sink. Pour beans into colander. Rinse beans with cold water and shake colander to drain well.
In Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat for 1 minute (oil should be hot but not smoking). Add onion, bell pepper, and salt and cook, stirring occasionally with wooden spoon, until vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic, chili powder, cumin, and oregano and cook for 1 minute.
Add beef mixture and cook, breaking up meat into small pieces with wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
Carefully stir in broth, tomatoes, and drained beans. Use wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits on bottom of Dutch oven. Bring to simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook for 20 minutes, stirring once halfway through (use oven mitts to handle hot lid).
Remove lid and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until chili is thickened, about 20 minutes. Turn off heat. Ladle chili into bowls and serve.
Learning Moment
Life Science (Plants)
This chili recipe relies on herbs and spices to pack a lot of flavor into a pretty simple dish. While the chili is cooking in step 5, have kids smell the chili powder, cumin, and oregano. Can they describe how each one smells? Explain to kids that all spices and herbs (oregano is an herb) come from plants. Ask kids: Can you guess which part of the plant each of these ingredients comes from? After they guess, tell them that chili powder is a blend of ingredients that includes dried, ground chile peppers (the fruit of a plant); cumin is a ground-up seed; and oregano is the dried leaves of the oregano plant.
Tell kids that spices are the dried bark, roots, seeds, and fruit of plants. Some are sold whole and some are ground into a powder. Herbs, on the other hand, are the leaves and stems of plants. We might use fresh herbs or dried herbs. Have kids look through the other spices in your pantry or spice cabinet and observe them up close (this works best with whole spices). Can kids guess what part of the plant each spice comes from? Here are some examples kids can look for:
Cinnamon (Answer: bark)
Turmeric (Answer: root)
Nutmeg (Answer: seed)
Black peppercorns (Answer: seed)
Cayenne pepper (Answer: fruit)
Cardamom (Answer: seed)
Ginger (Answer: root)
Paprika (Answer: fruit)
Classic Grilled Cheese
A handful of ingredients are all kids need to make this lunchtime favorite. Kids will learn all about why griddled sandwiches, including grilled cheese, turn brown on the outside—and how to achieve the ultimate crispy crust. This recipe makes one sandwich, but can easily be doubled to make two sandwiches at a time in a 12-inch nonstick skillet.
What You’ll Need:
2 slices hearty white or wheat sandwich bread
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon mayonnaise (see Learning Moment, below)
½ cup shredded cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese
Place bread slices on cutting board. Use pastry brush to brush melted butter evenly over 1 side of each slice.
Flip 1 slice over (buttered side down), sprinkle with cheese, and press down on cheese lightly. Place second slice of bread on top (butter on the outside) and press down gently.
Place sandwich in 10-inch nonstick skillet and press it lightly with spatula. Heat skillet over medium-low heat and cook until first side is golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.
Use spatula to flip sandwich over and press lightly again (see photos below). Cook until second side is golden brown and cheese is melted, about 2 minutes.
Turn off heat. Use spatula to transfer sandwich back to cutting board. Let cool for 2 minutes. Cut sandwich in half and serve warm.
Learning Moment
Physical Science (Chemistry):
After they read through this recipe, ask kids: Why do you think this recipe brushes the bread with melted butter? What do you think the butter will do as the sandwich cooks?
Explain to kids that for the ulitmate grilled cheese, you want the bread to turn golden brown and crispy on the outside to contrast the soft, melty cheese inside. When bread is heated, it undergoes the Maillard (“MY-yard”) reaction, which means the sugars and proteins in the bread interact in new ways, turning it brown and creating its signature toasty flavor. Adding melted butter to the outside of the bread adds even more sugars and proteins into the mix (butter contains both proteins and sugars), promoting even more delicious browning.
To see this in action, and make an even MORE Maillard-y sandwich, turn this recipe into an edible science experiment.
In step 1, have kids brush one slice of bread with melted butter, and the other slice with mayonnaise.
In step 3, start the sandwich cooking buttered-side down.
Have kids keep track of which side is which as they flip the sandwich and transfer it to the cutting board when it’s done cooking.
After cutting the sandwich in half in step 5, have kids flip one half over and observe the two different sides. Ask kids: Did one side of the sandwich turn browner than the other side? (Kids will likely notice that the mayonnaise side turned browner.) Have kids take a bite of the sandwich. Which side is their favorite?
Explain to kids that lots of us put mayonnaise on the inside of our sandwiches, but it can also help with browning when it’s on the outside of a cooked sandwich. Mayonnaise is made from oil (a form of fat), egg yolks, acid (like lemon juice or vinegar), a little bit of sugar, and sometimes a little bit of mustard. The proteins from the egg yolks and the sugar help spur along the Maillard reaction’s browning and flavor building.
Baked Sweet Potatoes
Kids can enjoy these baked sweet potatoes as a weeknight side dish or as part of a special holiday meal. As they prepare their sweet potatoes, kids will learn how cooking affects the texture and consistency of food.
What You’ll Need:
Vegetable oil spray
4 small sweet potatoes (about 8 ounces each)
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set cooling rack inside baking sheet and spray rack with vegetable oil spray.
Use fork to prick each sweet potato lightly in 3 places. Place potatoes on large microwave-safe plate and cook in microwave for 3 minutes.
Use tongs to flip potatoes over. Cook in microwave until slightly soft when squeezed with tongs, about 3 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove plate from microwave (ask an adult for help—plate will be VERY hot). Use tongs to transfer potatoes to baking sheet.
Place baking sheet in oven and bake until potatoes are lightly browned and feel very soft when gently squeezed with tongs, about 1 hour.
Use oven mitts to remove baking sheet from oven (ask an adult for help). Place baking sheet on second cooling rack and let cool for 10 minutes.
Use dish towel to hold potato steady and carefully use paring knife to cut slit in potato lengthwise. Use dish towel to hold ends of potato and squeeze slightly to push flesh up and out of slit. Repeat with remaining potatoes. Use tongs to transfer potatoes to serving platter. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Serve as is or with one of the creamy sauces in Food for Thought at the bottom of the page.
Learning Moment
Science (Sensory Science, Plants):
Ask kids to make a prediction: How will the sweet potatoes change from when they are raw to when they are cooked? What will happen to their texture on the inside of the potatoes? What will happen to the skins on the outside?
As they gather their ingredients, have kids observe the physical characteristics of the raw sweet potatoes, asking them to pay close attention to their texture. Ask kids:
What do you notice about the skins of the sweet potatoes? Are the skins tight and smooth or loose and wrinkly?
What is their texture like? Use your fingers to gently press the sweet potatoes. Are they hard or soft?
Before placing the sweet potatoes in the microwave in step 2, have kids use a scale to weigh the potatoes and write down their weights. In step 3, have kids observe what’s happening to the sweet potatoes in the last 2 minutes of microwaving. What do they see? (Kids should see steam escaping from the potatoes.) When the sweet potatoes come out of the microwave in step 4, have kids observe them again. Ask kids: Have the sweet potatoes changed in any way?
After the sweet potatoes have been baked and cooled in step 6, have kids observe them one more time. Ask kids:
How have the sweet potatoes changed after baking?
What do you notice about their skins?
What is their texture like? Use a dish towel to hold and gently squeeze a potato.
Have kids weigh the baked sweet potatoes. Have their weights changed? (Kids should see that the potatoes weigh less than they did before cooking.) Why do you think that is?
Explain to kids that there are many different types of sweet potatoes. They can come in a variety of colors that range from a very pale yellow to a deep, dark purple. Some are sweet and moist while others are dry and starchy. The bright orange variety used in this recipe is sweet and moist. In fact, this variety is almost 75 percent water! During cooking, sweet potatoes can lose up to 30 percent of their water as it turns to steam and evaporates. Remind kids that they saw this happening as they saw steam escaping from the potatoes at the end of microwaving. Pricking the skins of the potatoes with a fork gives the steam holes to escape through, leaving behind a creamy, concentrated sweet potato to eat. This is why the potatoes weighed less after cooking than when they were raw.