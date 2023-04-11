Platinum-selling singer, songwriter and humorist Mark Lowry will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this Friday, April 14.
Show time is at 7:30 p.m.
Joining Lowry at the show will be Endless Highway, a family ensemble known for their blend of southern gospel and bluegrass gospel.
During his career, Lowry spent more than 20 collective years as the baritone singer for the Grammy award-winning Gaither Vocal Band. He additionally served as the comedic sidekick for Bill Gaither through live concert tours and the Gaither Homecoming video series and television airings, a news release states.
Lowry was the co-writer of the song "Mary, Did You Know?" along with Buddy Greene. The song, which has become a beloved Christmas classic, has been recorded more than 400 times by artists from every genre including: Reba McEntire, Cee Lo Green, Clay Aiken, Michael English, Kenny Rogers, Wynonna Judd, The Gaither Vocal Band, and many others, the release continues.
"A deep thinker and student of theology with an outrageous sense of humor (for which he often credits his diagnosis with attention deficit disorder), Lowry's life works includes a long list of recordings and DVDs reflecting a wide range of influences, including: Mark Lowry On Broadway, Mark Lowry Goes To Hollywood, Life Gets Loud, I Love To Tell the Story (his first all-hymns recording), Unplugged and Unplanned, Whatcha Need, Unforgettable Classics, How We Love and, most recently, Dogs Go To Heaven, his first DVD in 11 years," his online biography at https://www.harperagency.com/mark-lowery states.
Tickets to his upcoming show in Greeneville start at $35 and are available online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.