The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met on Nov. 18, for their monthly meeting at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release notes that Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee while Renda Scott played piano music. Decorations of autumn colors were provided by Doris Rice.
Club Representative Rhonda Johnson welcomed everyone. Johnson led with prayer and graced the delicious meal catered by Debbie Norton. Door prizes were also provided by Judt Harrison and Doris Rice.
The special feature was a a parading of Oldies but Goodies special dress garments, jewelry, and, other items of special, nostalgic interest to those attending. All items displayed were as beautiful today as they would have certainly been when they were in fashion.
Rhonda Johnson, regional representative of Stonecroft Ministries, presented “The Friends of Stonecroft” report titled “telling about things women about the insecurities women experience , and, methods by which those insecurities can be overcome.”
Attendees were entertained by vocalist Russ Crum, a local actor, songwriter, and singer. He shared some of his world travel experiences. Featured speaker was Jeri Layne Burnett from Winchester.
She shared her story about how life is a three ring circus which can function effectively only if it is submitted the The Lord Jesus Christ as The Ringmaster!
The theme for the Dec. 16 meeting music will be “Let’s Go A ’Caroling”. Feature speaker will be Dianne Barker from Johnson City who will speak about “A Journalist Covers History’s Greatest Events”.
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend their next meeting on Dec. 16. Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023, or just come and enjoy an hour of Christian fellowship. lunch begins at noon.