The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met Sept. 22, for their monthly meeting at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release notes that Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee while Renda Scott played piano music. Table decorations of sunflower arrangements were provided by Doris Rice.
Club chairperson Arleen Maxwell welcomed everyone and presented seven first-time guests with a gift. Maxwell led with prayer and graced the delicious meal catered by Debbie Norton. Door prizes were also provided by Joyce Harness and Rebecca Solomon.
Woodcarvers Shorty Menendez and Melvin Jones presented a special program about woodcarving to the group. The pair displayed several beautiful pieces that they had created, including a walking cane hand-carved and embellished with intricate flowers by Mendendez.
“The interesting presentation elicited many questions from the audience members,” the release noted.
Also during the meeting, Rhonda Johnson, regional representative of Stonecroft Ministries, presented “The Friends of Stonecroft” report.
The attendees were entertained by guest vocalist Robin Beamer and Joy Bowman.
The featured speaker for the month was Barbara McGregor, of Kingsport, who spoke on the topic “Making Peace With My Past.”
During her talk, McGregor shared how she had always felt that she was not acceptable, until her life was changed when she became a Christian.
The club’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21.
The theme for the upcoming meeting will be “Our Country Fair” with an auction planned, the release notes. There will be baked goods and other decorative items for sale. Music will be provided by Marsha Crum. The speaker will be Karen Gouge, of Clinton, Tenn., who will speak about “Overcoming the Unexpected.”
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend. Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023. Attendees are also welcome to walk-in and “enjoy an hour of Christian fellowship,” officials note.