The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met on Feb. 17 for their monthly meeting at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release notes that Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee while Renda Scott played relaxing music. Decorations were provided by Doris Rice who used the theme of Valentine Day.
Club Chairwoman Arleen Maxwell welcomed everyone and presented six, first-time guests with a gift. Maxwell then led with prayer and graced the delicious meal catered by Debbie Norton. Door prizes were also provided by Joyce Harness and Rhonda Johnson.
Johnson, regional representative of Stonecroft Ministries, presented “The Friends of Stonecroft” report telling the audience how the various clubs of this ministry had served and positively impacted women of America for over 85 years.
Stonecroft Ministries is committed to providing resources and training that prepares women to lead Bible Studies across America that are similar to those done by the Greeneville Club.
Attendees were entertained by Debbie Mather, who sang a medley of touching songs and led the attendees in singing the hymn, “How Great Thou Art”.
Featured speaker at the meeting was Carol Norris, of Loudon, who spoke about “finding hope when life challenges you.” She also recalled about her time of service in the military and CIA.
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend their next meeting on March 17. The theme will be about St. Patricks Day. The vocalist will be Thomas Erwin. Linda Rothwell, of Kingsport, will speak on having a special wedding invitation.
Reservations for the upcoming meeting can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023. Lunch will be served as noon in the family life center of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The cost is $14 per person.