The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met Dec. 16 for their monthly meeting at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release notes that Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee, while Renda Scott played Christmas Carols. Decorations of Christmas flower arrangements were provided by Doris Rice.
Club Chairwoman Arleen Maxwell welcomed everyone. Maxwell led with prayer and graced the meal catered by Debbie Norton. Door prizes were also provided by Rebecca Solomon and Rhonda Johnson.
The special feature was a song fest of Christmas Carols led by Rebecca Solomon with Renda Scott playing the piano. "The beautiful voices blended gloriously," club officials noted.
Rhonda Johnson, regional representative of Stonecroft Ministries, presented “The Friends of Stonecroft” report, which detailed "how lonely women had coped during the Covid pandemic," the release noted.
"Some who wanted to help other women began an online Zoom meeting that continues today and draws in women from all parts of the country," the release adds.
Attendees were entertained by Dianne Barker who presented a modern-day journalist’s witness account of the birth of Jesus. Barker told the story as if she was present at the manger where Jesus was born.
The club's next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20, at noon. The theme will be award-winning quilts presented by Helen Smith and Ann Brown. The vocalist will be Ann Laws, and the featured speaker will be Carol Morris, of Loudon, Tenn., who will speak on the topic “Finding Hope When Overcome By Life’s Challenges."
"The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend their next meeting on January meeting," officials note.
Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023, or "just come and enjoy an hour of Christian fellowship," they add.
Lunch begins at noon in the family life center of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.