The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met on March 17 for its monthly meeting at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release notes that Garnet Sourour and Terry Springer greeted each attendee, while Renda Scott played relaxing music. Decorations were provided by Doris Rice, who used the theme of St. Patrick’s Day.
Club chairwoman Arleen Maxwell welcomed everyone and presented six first-time guests with a gift. Maxwell led with prayer and graced the delicious meal catered by Debbie Norton. Door prizes were provided by Rhonda Johnson.
The special feature was for the audience to have fun with a scavenger hunt, entitled “What Is In Your Purse?” A number of interesting revelations became evident!
Rhonda Johnson, regional representative of Stonecroft Ministries, presented “The Friends of Stonecroft” report, telling the audience about a friend, named Carolyn, who knows about the value of Stonecroft’s mission and her commitment to reach beyond herself in order to see other women grow in the ministry.
Attendees were entertained by Thomas Ervin, who sang a medley of touching songs.
The featured speaker was Linda Rothwell, of Kingsport, who spoke about a wedding invitation that changed her life.
The next meeting of the Greeneville Christian Women’s Club is scheduled for April 21. Guest speaker will be Robert McNeese, of “The Green House.” The theme will be “April Showers.”
The vocalist will be Jeff Melton. Karen Gouge will speak about “Color Me Beautiful.”
The club welcomes all women to attend their next meeting. Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.
Lunch will begin at noon in the family life center of Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The cost is $14 each.