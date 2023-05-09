The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met on April 21 for its monthly meeting at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release notes that Garnet Sourour and Terry Springer greeted each attendee while Renda Scott played relaxing Hymns. Decorations of purple and yellow were provided by Doris Rice.
The club’s chairwoman Arleen Maxwell welcomed everyone and presented three first time guests with a gift. Maxwell led with prayer and graced the delicious meal catered by Debbie Norton. Door prizes were provided by Rhonda Johnson.
Guest speaker for this month’s feature was Robert McNeese, of The Greene House, located on Tusculum Boulevard. During his talk, McNeese gave an interesting presentation about greenhouse operations and plant issues.
Rhonda Johnson, regional representative of Stonecroft Ministries, presented “The Friends of Stonecroft” report telling the audience about the history of Stonecroft and how it received its present name. The ministry has been a ministry to women for 85 years.
Attendees were entertained by guest soloist Jeff Melton, who led the attending ladies in a number of songs.
The featured speaker was Karen Gouge from Clinton, Tennessee who spoke on “Color Me Beautiful”.
The theme for the May 19 meeting will be “Life is like a Song.” The guest speaker will be Kay Childs, of Daniels Island, South Carolina. Rhonda Long will also present a special feature about “Fresh Face Skin Care and Spa.” Paula Waddell will be the guest soloist.
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to the meeting. Lunch will begin at noon in the family life center of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Meal reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023. The cost is $14.