The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met Aug. 19 for their monthly meeting at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release notes that Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee while Renda Scott played piano music.
Decorations of “beautiful peach and mint colors” were provided by Rhonda Johnson, Doris Rice, and Judy Harrison, the release adds.
Club Chair Arleen Maxwell welcomed the attendees and presented eight, first-time guests with a gift. Maxwell also led the attendees in prayer and blessed the meal catered by Debbie Norton. Door prizes were also provided by Doris Rice.
The special feature at the August meeting focused on home gardening. It was presented by Sherry Ottinger, known as “The Dirt Girl.”
Ottinger’s “very interesting presentation elicited many questions from the audience,” club officials noted in the release.
In other matters at the meeting, Rhonda Johnson, regional representative of Stonecroft Ministries, presented a report about the “Friends of Stonecroft.” Johnson shared that Dr. Naomi Cramer Overton, CEO of Stonecroft, would be touring the country to conduct Prayer Connection meetings within individuals’ homes.
Guest vocalist Paul Fox sang during the event.
Guest speaker Linda Rothwell spoke on the topic “Let Your Little Light Shine Wherever You Find Yourself.”
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend their next meeting Sept. 23. Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.