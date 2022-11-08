The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met on Oct. 21 for their monthly meeting at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
A club news release notes that Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee, while Renda Scott played piano music. Decorations were provided by Doris Rice. The decorations were baskets of loaves of sweet bread.
Club representative Rhonda Johnson welcomed everyone and presented two first-time guests with a gift. Johnson led with prayer and graced the delicious meal catered by Debbie Norton. Door prizes were also provided by Joyce Harness and Rhonda Johnson.
The special feature was a Country Fair fundraiser for Stonecroft Ministries. Wayne Bettis, a local auctioneer, conducted the auction of beautiful quilts, baked goods, and many other items provided by the club membership. The auction was a fun time as well as being successful.
Rhonda Johnson, regional representative of Stonecroft Ministries, presented “The Friends of Stonecroft” report titled “telling about things women did when the pandemic shut down our clubs, and, how their lives had been changed.”
Attendees were entertained by vocalist Marsha Saylor. Featured speaker was Karen Gouge from Clinton, Tennessee who spoke about “Overcoming the unexpected”.
The club’s next meeting will be held Nov. 18. The theme will be “Fashions of Golden Oldies.” Club members will model their favorite attire from years now gone-by. Guest speaker will be Jeri Burnet, of Winchester, Tenn., who will speak on the topic “When Life Does Not Add-up.” Russ Crum will be featured vocalist.
The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend. Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023, or just come and enjoy an hour of Christian fellowship. Lunch begins at noon.