The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club met Jan. 20 for their monthly meeting at Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Greeneville.
A club news release notes that Judy Hinkle greeted each attendee while Renda Scott played Christmas Carols. Decorations were provided by Doris Rice.
Club Chairwoman Arleen Maxwell welcomed everyone and presented three first time guests with a gift. Maxwell led with prayer and graced the delicious meal catered by Debbie Norton. Door prizes were also provided by Rebecca Solomon and Joyce Harness.
The special feature was a display of designer quilts by Helen Smith, Ann Brown, Susan Malone and Bob Smith. Smith presented a historical record of the various quilt patterns they displayed. One style was a design from the Civil War era.
Rhonda Johnson, regional representative of Stonecroft Ministries, presented “The Friends of Stonecroft” report telling the audience how this ministry had served and positively impacted women of America for more than 85 years, ministering to them where they are, as they are, and to encourage their future. Some who wanted to help other women began an online Zoom meeting that continues today and draws in women from all parts of the country.
Attendees were entertained by Barbara Laws, who sang a medley of touching songs. The featured speaker was Shirley Craddock from Woodbury who spoke about “Let’s Make a Deal.” She emphasized that we should obey God’s will rather than attempt to make deals with Him.
The theme for the Feb. 17 meeting will be about beautiful jewelry presented by Juanita and Robert Sherman of Mountain Song Jewelers. The vocalist will be Debbie Shaw. Featured speaker will be Carol Morris, a retired Army specialist from Loudon whose topic will be “Overcoming life’s challenges.”
Greeneville Christian Women’s Club welcomes all women to attend their next meeting on Feb. 17. Reservations can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023. Lunch begins at noon in the family life center of Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Cost for lunch is $14.