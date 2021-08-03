Christian Women's Luncheon

The Greeneville Christian Women’s Club’s Fourth of July luncheon was held at noon on July 23, at First Baptist Church. Judy Hinkle greeted attendees and Renda Scott played the piano prior to the luncheon. Decorations were provided by Doris Rice, Rhonda Johnson, Joyce Harness, Arleen Maxwell and Judy Harrison.
Arleen Maxwell, chairman, welcomed everyone. She also provided first time attendee gifts which she presented to Carol Abbott, Kathryn Grossman, Kaye Kilfeather, Amanda Layne, Kristin Girton, Eliza Girton, Christa DelSorbo and Bernice Jozse.
Maxwell then led in prayer and the group enjoyed a delicious catered lunch.
A drawing for door prizes provided by Maxwell and Doris Rice was conducted by Joyce Harness and Amanda Kuhn. Winners were Carol Abbott and Kathryn Grossman.
Maxwell invited those in attendance to the August 20 luncheon to be held at noon at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 201 N. Main St. “Dear God, Help Me Keep My Shoes On!” will be the topic of speaker, Cindy Leihkauff of Clinton TN. Leihkauff will also present the feature “The Shoes We Fill.” She will also have her books available to sale. The vocalist will be Carolyn Kinser.
Chairman Maxwell also invited the ladies to attend the Prayer Connection to be held Aug. 13, at 10:30 a.m., at First Baptist Church, located at 211 N. Main Street. Reservations are not required for the Prayer Connection. She also stated that Bible studies should begin in September.
The feature was a red, white and blue fashion show. The judges were Amanda Kuhn, Betty Beach and Rhonda Johnson. The winners were Judy Milner and Barb Paxton.
Rhonda Johnson, Regional Representative, presented the “Friends of Stonecroft” report.
Rebecca Solomon, music coordinator, introduced musicians Betty Beach and Madison Metcalf.
Chairman Maxwell introduced speaker, Amanda Kuhn of Kingsport. Her topic was “A Journey From Half A World Away.”
Maxwell thanked each participant and invited everyone to attend the August luncheon. The organization is open to women of all ages.
Reservations for the luncheon can be made by calling Joyce Harness at 423-234-0023.