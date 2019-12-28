IMG_0184.jpg

Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department’s annual “Christmas In The Park” drive-thru holiday light display at Hardin Park remains open through New Year’s Eve, Tuesday. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. daily. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted to help maintain and grow the display, town officials have said. The display includes lighted and painted displays in a variety of themes.

 Sun Photo By Sarah R. Gregory